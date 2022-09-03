WILKS-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WFLA) — Former President Donald Trump will speak at a campaign event for republican candidates in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

The former president is expected to speak at around 7 p.m. He will be joined by Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano.

This will be Trump’s first appearance at a rally since the FBI recovered a trove of classified documents from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Aug 8. It also comes on the heels of the week’s primetime television speech from President Joe Biden, who called Trump and so-called ‘MAGA Republicans’ a threat to democracy.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said in Philadelphia on Thursday. He clarified his statement the next day, saying that he does not believe all Republicans pose a threat to the country.

Who is Trump campaigning for?

Dr. Oz, best known for the daytime television show that of the same name, is vying for one of Pennsylvania’s United States Senate seats. He will face Democrat John Fetterman, the state’s Lieutenant Governor, in November’s general election.

Mastriano is the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, running against Democrat Josh Shapiro. Shapiro is the state’s Attorney General, while Mastriano currently serves in the Pennsylvania state senate. According to The Hill, the GOP candidate has “fully embraced” Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election and “repeatedly cast doubt” on its results.

The former president backed both Oz and Mastriano in the Republican primary earlier this year.

The most recent average of polls by FiveThirtyEight indicates the Democratic candidates are favored in both general election races. However, there are still two months remaining until Election Day.