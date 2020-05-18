Trump calls Obama ‘an incompetent president’ following criticism of virus response

(NBC) – President Donald Trump says former President Barack Obama was “grossly incompetent.”

President Trump made the remarks after returning from Camp David today when he was asked about Obama’s criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

During a virtual commencement speech on Saturday, Obama said the coronavirus pandemic had “finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing.”

Obama added, “a lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Trump said he had not heard Obama’s criticism until he was asked about it today.

“Look, he was an incompetent president, that’s all I can say, grossly incompetent. Thank you,” Trump said.

Obama endorsed democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, his former vice president, in April.

