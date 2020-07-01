Trump calls BLM mural to be painted outside Trump Tower a ‘symbol of hate’

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – A ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural will be painted in front of Trump Tower in New York City.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the plan during a briefing Wednesday.

“We’re going to paint Black Lives Matter on the street in front of Trump’s headquarters. Great, great. I said from day one I stand with the protesters. I said from day one I stand with Black Lives Matter. I said great, what this nation has done standing up after Mr. Floyd’s murder. Great, what this world has done standing up after Mr. Floyd’s murder,” Cuomo said.

The phrase “Black Lives Matter” will be painted on the part of Fifth Avenue that runs in front of the building.

A city official tells WNBC the street will be closed in front of Trump Tower starting tonight so the sign can be painted.

On Twitter, President Trump blasted plans for the mural calling it a “symbol of hate” and demanding the city spend the money on policing instead.

NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue. This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

