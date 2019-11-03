Trump: California governor has done ‘terrible job’ of forest management

A helicopter drops water as the Getty fire burns on Mandeville Canyon Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump criticized Gavin Newsom’s job as governor of California managing the state’s wildfires Sunday morning.

“The Governor of California, @GavinNewsom, has done a terrible job of forest management,” Trump tweeted. “I told him from the first day we met that he must “clean” his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him. Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers…..”

Lingering winds were blamed for churning up a wildfire that erupted Thursday evening and quickly spread from a hilltop near Santa Paula, north of Los Angeles.

Hundreds of firefighters raced to attack the blaze, which initially was fanned by moderate winds and then was fueled by tinder-dry brush in canyons. It grew in only a few hours to around 8,040 acres — just over 12.6 square miles (33 square kilometers) — by 1:30 a.m. Friday.

“Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help,” Trump continued. “No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states…But our teams are working well together in putting these massive, and many, fires out.”

