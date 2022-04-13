An attorney for Dustin Thompson argued that "vulnerable" people like his client "believed the lies that were fed to them" by Trump.

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — An attorney for a man who took a coat rack and a bottle of liquor during the U.S. Capitol attack argued to a jury Tuesday that former President Donald Trump “authorized” the assault on the building on Jan. 6, 2021, by convincing “vulnerable” people like his client that the election had been stolen.

Dustin Thompson, 38, of Ohio, is the third Jan. 6 defendant to face a trial by jury after the convictions of Guy Reffitt and former police officer Thomas Robertson. Thompson faces six charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and theft of government property. His co-defendant, Robert Lyon, pleaded guilty last month, admitting that he and Thompson traveled to Washington together and saying stole the coat rack and fled from police when they were confronted on the grounds of the Capitol.

Samuel Shamansky, an attorney for Thompson, told jurors Tuesday that his client had “snatched the coat rack, foolishly,” and that there was “no question” that his client took part in the “horrible” event on Jan. 6 that interrupted a “solemn and sacred proceeding.”

But, Shamansky argued, the “genesis” of the attack began months before Jan. 6, and responsibility fell at the feet of Trump, who “authorized this assault” on the Capitol.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.