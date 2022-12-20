FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Officers responding to a report of domestic violence in California discovered an assault rifle emblazoned with the word ‘Trump,’ as well as narcotics and a handgun, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Grande Circle on Dec. 7 after the domestic violence report, the post stated. Michael Titus, 37 of Fairfield, returned while officers were there.

Titus had a suspended license and false tags on his plate, police stated.

“In his vehicle, officers located more than 8 pounds of processed marijuana, as well as an assault-style rifle and handgun,” the post stated. “Titus is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.”

KRON ON is streaming live

Titus was booked into the Solano County Jail on multiple charges, the post concluded.