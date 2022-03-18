WASHINGTON (WFLA) — A trucker convoy blocked a street near the White House in Washington, DC on Friday after local authorities warned parts of a protest convoy could cause disruptions in the area.

Truckers who broadly protested the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic have circled the Washington area since early March, driving on the Capital Beltway and other roads around the nation’s capital.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department advised the public to “expect heavy traffic, delays, road closures along Inbound 395 from Virginia into Washington, DC due to the Trucker Convoy.”

In the video, recorded by Nate Hochman via Storyful, a number of trucks could be seen blocking a street close to the White House.