Trucker who drove into George Floyd protest could have charges dropped

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A truck driver who drove through a large crowd of protesters on a Minneapolis highway last year during demonstrations following the death of George Floyd will have criminal charges dropped if he remains law-abiding for the next year.

Bogdan Vechirko was charged with a felony count of making threats of violence and with criminal vehicular operation, a gross misdemeanor.

The incident happened on Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis. Officials said the truck appeared to have been on the closed section of freeway before barriers were put up.

Vechirko told investigators he didn’t mean to drive into the protest or hurt anyone as he was returning from a fuel delivery in Minneapolis.

Nobody was seriously hurt during the incident.