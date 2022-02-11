Trucker protest could begin on Super Bowl Sunday in Los Angeles, officials warn

(NBC News) — Officials are warning that a trucker convoy could disrupt the Super Bowl this weekend near Los Angeles and make its way to Washington, D.C., for the State of the Union, according to a Department of Homeland Security bulletin obtained by NBC News.

The bulletin, which described the possible protest as “aspirational,” said the convoy could cause havoc on transportation routes to other U.S. cities.

A possible destination is Washington, where President Joe Biden is set to deliver the State of the Union address March 1, the bulletin says.

The bulletin was first reported by Yahoo News.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.