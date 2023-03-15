TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A truck driver’s dash camera video capturing a mysterious figure along the side of an Arizona highway has sparked debate across social media with some linking the ominous figure to paranormal activity.

William Church, a truck driver who reportedly drove though Arizona’s State Route 87 on Saturday, March 11, came across the unusual sight around 2:30 a.m.

“I seen someone or something standing in the road,” Church said. “Not a car anywhere to be found.”

The trucker noticed a bright glare in his Nexar dash camera video, which is designed to record routes for security reasons.

“You can see the lines through the legs making the figure,” he told FOX Television Stations.

Some viewers noted a fatal accident that took place less than one mile from the recorded figure. Others claimed to have witnessed paranormal activity in the same area.

YouTube commenters theorized the unknown figure could just be a hitchhiker, an animal, a tumbleweed, or something else.

With no conclusive answer, Church said, “You tell me what you think it is.”