Truck flips during car chase and keeps going

McCloud, Okla – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and McLoud Police Department were involved in a chase Monday afternoon.

It is unknown where the chase started, but at one point, the driver was traveling westbound on I-40 from McLoud.

The chase continued westbound into Midwest City near Reno and Douglas.

The truck was eventually sent into a barrier on westbound I-40 by a pit maneuver by a Highway Patrolman, but then kept on going for several miles.

Eventually, the suspects were pulled over and were arrested by authorities.