TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Massachusetts truck driver had just told his boss his plan to retire three days prior to his lottery win.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, 65-year-old Paul Bashaw planned to leave his job to retire on July 17. On July 20, Bashaw purchased his $1 million scratch-off ticket.

According to Massachusetts lottery officials, he finished out his final two weeks and claimed the prize on July 28.

Bashaw played the $5,000,000 100X CASHWORD scratch-off game and claimed his earnings in a one-time, lump sum payment of $650,000.

“I told my wife there were three things in life I never thought I’d see happen: the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, getting a hole-in-one – that happened five years ago – and hitting the lottery, and now I’ve hit all three,” Bashaw said.

WESH reported that Bashaw plans to use some of his winnings to travel during his retirement.