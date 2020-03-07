Truck driver dies weeks after jet fuel tanker crash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A truck driver who was engulfed in flames when his tanker carrying jet fuel crashed and exploded on an Indianapolis highway ramp died Saturday, 16 days after the crash, a hospital said.

Jeffrey “Duke” Denman, 59, of Brownsburg died at the Richard Banks Burn Center at Eskenazi Health, a hospital spokesman said.

Denman told police the tanker was loaded with 4,000 gallons (15,142 liters) of jet fuel when it crashed on a ramp from Interstate 70 to I-465 on Indianapolis’ east side on Feb. 20.

Passersby extinguished the flames engulfing Denman.

Denman was driving for Zionsville-based Jet Star Inc.

In a message on Facebook, Jet Star offered condolences to Denman’s family and friends.

“Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers,” the company said. “It is a sad day for the Jet Star family and all that knew `Duke.’”

