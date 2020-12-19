Tropicana apologizes for suggesting mimosas are the answer to pandemic parenting

SAN RAFAEL, CA – OCTOBER 29: 52 ounce bottles of Tropicana orange juice are displayed on a shelf at a grocery store on October 29, 2018 in San Rafael, California. With a seasonal shortage of oranges and grapefruit, U.S. based orange juice makers, including Tropicana and Minute Maid, have downsized their bottles from 59 ounces […]

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tropicana orange juice is under fire after an ad campaign that suggested parents stash the ingredients for a mimosa in fridges around the house to take a break.

The new ad campaign, which has since been shut down, was targeted at stressed-out parents who’ve been home with their kids throughout the quarantine and asked them to #TakeAMimoment for themselves.

In the ad, mini fridges are hidden in the closet, the garage and even in the bathroom, filled with the ingredients for brunch’s favorite beverage.

@sharonlouiselop Parents, you’re juggling it all! Find the ultimate moment of brightness for yourself – wherever and whenever – with a Tropicana mimosa, of course! #TakeAMimoment to help make your mornings a little brighter. #Tropicana☀️



Reply #stop to unsubscribe. pic.twitter.com/JAjatCgpdb — Tropicana (@Tropicana) December 9, 2020

But some commenters on Twitter were offended, pointing out that the idea of drinking in secret from your family is probably not the healthiest way to cope with the stress of the pandemic.

“Slamming a mimosa in the laundry room isn’t cute and it’s not ‘treating yourself,'” tweeted one commenter.

#TakeAMimoment represents everything that is wrong with alcohol in this country. — Colleen Perry (@C13colleen) December 14, 2020

“#TakeAMimoment represents everything that is wrong with alcohol in this country,” tweeted another person.

Tropicana released a public statement on Tuesday on their social media pages.

“We want to apologize to anyone who is disappointed in or offended by our recent campaign,” reads the statement. “The intent behind it was in no way meant to imply that alcohol is the answer or make light of the struggles of addiction. While we believed we were bringing the #TakeAMimoment program to life in the right way — through a message of positivity and balance mixed with a bit of levity — we hear the feedback that for some we’ve missed the mark. Accordingly, we’re ceasing any further activity in support of the campaign. We value the comments and perspectives that have been shared and will use it as a lens for evaluating future campaigns.”

Not all reactions to the ad were negative, though.