TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Calvin is quickly heading toward Hawaii and federal emergency crews are preparing for the storm’s impact.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation on Tuesday, as the storm approaches the islands.

The video shows clouds approaching the southeast of the Island of Hawaii, the largest island of the chain.

Early this morning, Calin was roughly 170 miles south of Hawaii, with winds of 45 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service is expecting Calvin to bring flash flooding, dangerous surf and damaging winds as it passes through on Wednesday.

Hazardous weather conditions are expected until 6:00 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time.