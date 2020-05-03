Tropical Smoothie to giveaway 1M smoothies

Breaking News
(CNN) – One million Americans will get the chance for a dose of liquid sunshine, thanks to a smoothie chain’s giveaway.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe’ says it wants to give its guests a “refreshing, momentary escape” during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Once it hits the goal of giving away one million smoothies, the company plans to donate $100,000 to the American Nurses Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Last month, the chain delivered nearly 200,000 free smoothies to first responders on the frontline of the pandemic.

For more information on the free smoothies, head to freesmoothies.com.

