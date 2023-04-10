(WFLA) — State troopers came to the rescue of a furry pet rabbit who was likely abandoned by its owners along a highway in Minnesota.

“No, it isn’t the Easter bunny,” the Minnesota State Patrol said in a Facebook post. “‘Mr. Trooper’ got lost on his way to the bunny trail and was picked up on Monday by Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager.”

Troopers said the furry friend was found hopping along Highway 169 about 2 miles north of Mankato, a city south of Minneapolis, and taken to a bunny rescue.

“If his owners aren’t located, the rescue will find him a good home,” the state patrol said.