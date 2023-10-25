TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Washington state trooper pulled over a driver this week for driving in the HOV lane with a clown dummy in the passenger seat.

The driver was pulled over on Oct. 20 on I-405 near 30th Street near Seattle, according to troopers.

“Love the #HalloweenVibe but #Still doesn’t count!!!” a Washington State Patrol spokesperson said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(Courtesy: Washington State Patrol/X)

The driver was cited for an HOV lane violation with a dummy and failing to renew an expired registration, troopers said.