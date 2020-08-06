Trolls doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Blair Raughley via AP)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Trolls doll is being pulled off store shelves amid complaints it promotes child abuse.

Toymaker Hasbro said Wednesday that it’s in the process of removing the “Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy” from the market and will be offering customers a replacement doll of the popular female character.

The doll had been designed to giggle when placed in a sitting position, but some parents complain the sound activation button is inappropriately placed between the doll’s legs.

An online petition suggests the doll is “conditioning our children to think pedophilia is OK.”

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss