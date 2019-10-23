Trick-or-treating over the age of 12 in these Virginia towns could land you in jail

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WCMH) — Several towns in eastern Virginia take their trick-or-treating very seriously. In fact, if you are over the age of 12, you could land in jail if you are out asking for candy on Halloween night.

According to Chesapeake, Virginia’s city code, any person over the age of 12, who engages in trick or treat is, “guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $25.00 nor more than $100.00 or by confinement in jail for not more than six months or both.”

However, this isn’t isolated to just Chesapeake.

According to a 2017 article by HRScene.com, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, and other cities in the area have similar laws. 

So with Halloween around the corner, the question is: Just how old is too old for Trick-or-Treat?

