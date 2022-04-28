(NBC News) — Trevor Reed, the former Marine released in a prisoner exchange Wednesday after nearly three years in a Russian jail, has arrived back in the United States.

“I will confirm that he’s landed back in the United States, but not where,” Jonathan Franks, a spokesman for Reed’s family, said in a statement to NBC News on Thursday just before 6 a.m. ET.

NBC News confirmed that Reed landed at Kelly Field airport in San Antonio at 12:33 a.m. CT Thursday.

The 30-year-old was released in a prisoner exchange with Russia that saw President Joe Biden commute the sentence of Konstantin Yaroshenko, a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving time in Connecticut.

