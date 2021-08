PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) — A tree smashed through a car windshield on Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Henri made its way into western Massachusetts.

Palmer Fire Department

According to the Palmer Fire Department, this happened at the intersection of Buckland and Longview Streets. A photo shows the tree trunk going straight through the windshield.

Firefighters had to use special equipment to get the driver out of the vehicle. No injuries have been reported.