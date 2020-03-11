Treasury Department considers extending tax-filing deadline due to coronavirus

(CNN) – The US Treasury is considering pushing back the tax deadline as coronavirus continues to spread.

The New York Times reported the Treasury and White House have been discussing extending tax season beyond April 15.

This comes as House Democrats wrote to the Internal Revenue Service commissioner for an update on how the coronavirus outbreak could impact the agency and its ability to provide taxpayer assistance and process returns.

The Times reported that last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a delay has been discussed but not something they were considering at the moment.

LATEST STORIES: