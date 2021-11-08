Travis Scott to handle funeral costs for Astroworld victims

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Travis Scott performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Travis Scott has announced he will cover all funeral costs for the eight people who died at his concert last week and will provide “further aid” for individuals affected at an event in which 25 others were hospitalized and hundreds were injured.

“These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process,” a release to NBC News said.

Authorities on Monday released the identities of the eight people who died after fans at the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly pushed forward when Scott came on stage.

Harris County officials did not release the cause and manner in which the victims died. Michele Arnold, a spokeswoman with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences that conducts all autopsies in Harris County, said in a statement it could be weeks before that information is available.

The dead ranged from 14 to 27 years old, according to Houston officials. As of Sunday, 13 people remained hospitalized. Harris County officials said Monday they didn’t have updated information on the injured.

City officials have said they are in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out event founded by Scott and attended by about 50,000 fans.