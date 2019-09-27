‘Trailblazer’ deputy dies after being shot from behind: sheriff

HOUSTON (WFLA/NBC) – A Harris County Texas Sheriff’s Office deputy died after he was shot from behind while he was conducting a traffic stop.

During a press conference, Sheriff Gonzalez said Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of the department, stopped a vehicle with two people inside.

During that stop, according to Gonzalez, one of the people in the vehicle got out and shot the 41-year-old deputy in the head at least twice.

He was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital and died at 4:30 p.m. the suspects fled the scene, and police later found their vehicle in a nearby shopping center.

Gonzalez said they have detained two possible suspects.

“Deputy Dhaliwal was a trailblazer, he was the first member of the Sikh community to become a Harris County Sheriff Deputy, he wore a turban, he represented his community with integrity, respect, and pride and again, he was respected by all,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputy Dhaliwal leaves behind a wife and three children.

