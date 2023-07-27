TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Trader Joe’s has recalled their Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup for insects in the frozen broccoli florets, according to NBC News.

The Food and Drug Administration reported that along with Florida locations, the recall also affects products across Illinois, California, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

The recall affects nearly 10,889 products.

The grocery chain also recalled two cookie products, Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Cholate Chin and Almond Cookies, last week that may have contained rocks.