Tractor-trailer carrying 35,000 pounds of candy, including mint M&Ms, overturns on ramp in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A ramp from Interstate 40 in Knoxville, Tennessee was closed for several hours Friday after a tractor-trailer carrying thousands of pounds of candy, including mint M&Ms, overturned.
Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi tweeted early Friday that the ramp will be closed for several hours Friday and the tractor-trailer was carrying 35,000 pounds of candy.
Nagi told WJHL that one of the trucks was parked on the ramp at exit 383, and the other truck lost control, overturned and hit the parked semi from the back.
