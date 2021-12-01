Toys ‘R’ Us to open new store in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — Toys”R”Us is making a comeback just in time for the holidays.

The beloved store will open a flagship location in the American Dream Mall, according to WHP Global. It will open its doors in mid-December.

“American Dream is a one-of-a-kind unrivaled retail center featuring massive entertainment experiences that make it an ideal destination for families. Debuting our first Toys’R’Us flagship here is a no-brainer,” said Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global and Toys“R” Us Chairman and CEO. “The Toy’R’ Us brand is big and growing fast.”

There will be extended holiday hours when the new location opens.

The company previously announced a partnership with Macy’s to bring toys to 400 Macy’s stores nationwide in 2022.