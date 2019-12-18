Toymaker to expand plastic Army women line

SCRANTON, Pa. (WNEP/CNN/WFLA) — A Pennsylvania toymaker took a chance and decided earlier this year to start making its first female soldier figurine.

The move came after they received a letter from a 6-year-old girl.

“My name is Vivian. I am six years old. Why do you not make girl army men?” wrote Vivian Lord to BMC Toys in Scranton.

“It was a heartfelt letter,” Jeff Imel, owner of BMC Toys told NPR. “And it reminded me of being a kid and always wanting that toy that you couldn’t get in the gumball machine,” he said. “So I really looked into it.”

After doing a little research, the company introduced its first female soldier figurine. And as it turns out, toy lovers have been wanting plastic army women for a long time, and the demand for them is going through the roof.

“Just this morning, I got an e-mail from a woman who is 67 years old, who said she wanted a set of women soldiers when she was little, and this is just a six-decade-late Christmas wish fulfillment for her. And I got a lot of messages like that,” said Jeff Imel, owner of BMC Toys in Scranton.

BMC Toys is one of the largest U.S. makers of little green Army men. Imel said the company’s response was overwhelming after it added one little green woman to the lineup, so it was a no-brainer to expand the line, which will soon include twelve figurines of women in combat.

The first full line of female soldiers is expected to be available for Christmas next year.

