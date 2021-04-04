Tom Brady rookie football card fetches $2.25M at auction

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by Lelands shows quarterback Tom Brady’s rookie football card, which recently sold through the online sports auction house for $2.25 million. (Lelands via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Tom Brady is proving he’s the GOAT not just on the football field but also in the collectibles market: A rookie football card just sold for $2.25 million.

The card was signed by the GOAT himself.

The price fetched through online sports auction house Lelands broke a football card record that was previously held by none other than Brady. Another rookie card previously sold for $1.32 million on PWCC Marketplace last month.

Brady’s seven Super Bowl victories earned him title of GOAT, or Greatest of All Time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss