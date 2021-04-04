Tom Brady rookie football card fetches $2.25M at auction

This undated photo provided by Lelands shows quarterback Tom Brady’s rookie football card, which recently sold through the online sports auction house for $2.25 million. (Lelands via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Tom Brady is proving he’s the GOAT not just on the football field but also in the collectibles market: A rookie football card just sold for $2.25 million.

The card was signed by the GOAT himself.

The price fetched through online sports auction house Lelands broke a football card record that was previously held by none other than Brady. Another rookie card previously sold for $1.32 million on PWCC Marketplace last month.

Brady’s seven Super Bowl victories earned him title of GOAT, or Greatest of All Time.