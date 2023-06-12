TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former NFL QB Tom Brady made an appearance in the latest Mr. Beast YouTube video and knocked the YouTuber’s drone out of the air by throwing a football from a $300 million yacht.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, compared different types of yachts, ranging in price from $1 to $1 billion.

While the group was on a $300 million yacht, Brady made an appearance.

“If I hit the drone on the first try, maybe I should come out of retirement,” Brady said.

Brady did hit the drone out of the air on the first throw, sending it into the water.

Comedian Pete Davidson also made an appearance in the video.

The final ship in the video, at a cost of $1 billion, was the Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise ship.