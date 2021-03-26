Toilet paper shortage possible amid shipping container crisis, suppliers report

TAMPA (WJW) – America may see another toilet paper shortage resulting from the lack of availability of shipping containers, Bloomberg reports.

Suzano SA, the largest producer of the raw material used to make toilet paper, told the news outlet that “the global crunch in shipping containers” could cause supply chain issues.

Company officials say the demand for steel-ribbed containers could threaten to delay the shipment of supplies. Suzano is reportedly concerned about a backlog of March shipments rolling into April.

Bloomberg says the so-called container crisis comes during a time where toilet paper is already in high demand. Americans saw a shortage of toilet paper at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Some shoppers resorted to “panic buying” and stockpiling supplies.

