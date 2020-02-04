Toddler in ICU after ingesting meth, couple arrested

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — An Arkansas couple was arrested after a 16-month-old tested positive for methamphetamine at a hospital.

Clifford Kelley, 32, and Shimay Holt, 29, were both arrested and are facing charges of introduction of a controlled substance into another’s body and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to a probable cause report, the toddler was taken to Siloam Springs E.R. after exhibiting behavior such as redness of the face, irritability and itching their face.

Another adult took the 16-month-old to the emergency room where it tested positive for methamphetamine and was placed in ICU.

After interviewing Kelley and Holt about how the child ingested the meth, both were placed under arrest.

Police advised Kelley of the charges due to him being in charge of the safety of the baby. Holt faces the same charges due to her knowingly leaving the baby in an environment where their safety would be at risk.

