TODAY Show anchor Savannah Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19

Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception at The Pool on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb traded places Monday morning. While Kotb returned to the TODAY Show studio after contracting a breakthrough COVID-19 case, Guthrie broadcasted from home after catching the virus.

Guthrie announced Monday morning she “just tested positive for COVID.” She joined the broadcast with Kotb from her home.

“I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go,” Guthrie said.

NBC said Guthrie is vaccinated and has received a booster shot. Guthrie said during the broadcast she was experiencing “little sniffles” but not much more than that.

Monday morning was Kotb’s first day back in the studio since testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

“I feel like we’re like a ton of the country. I mean, this is so weird, I’m having a flashback to 2020,” Kotb said Monday morning. “I got two negative tests so I’m back in my seat. And I know your negative test will come quickly. Here’s to happy healing.”

Kotb is also vaccinated and received a booster shot, according to NBC.