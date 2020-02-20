To show impact of bullying, mom shares video of son, 9, saying he wants to die

National

WARNING: Story/video contains sensitive material; viewer discretion advised

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

BRISBANE, Australia (KRON) – A mom is calling on schools and parents to teach children disability awareness after a bullying incident left her 9-year-old son in tears, saying he wants to die.

Yarraka Bayles shared the emotional video on Facebook Tuesday, showing her son Quaden crying after school.

In the video, Bayles says Quaden was born with Achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism.

“I’ve just picked up my son from school, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal, and I want people [to] know, parents, educators teachers, this is the effects that bullying has, this is what bullying does,” Bayles is heard saying in the background.

Bayles told Australian news outlet SBS that she witnessed a classmate of Quaden patting him on the head and making references to his height.

She said she shared the video because the bullying is ongoing and Quaden has attempted suicide several times.

Bayles said she doesn’t point fingers at the school or the students for the incident.

Rather than placing blame, she said she just thinks more needs to be done to teach children about disabilities. 

Since it was shared earlier this week, the video has gone viral with over 7 million views and thousands of shares.

The video even caught the attention of some local athletes and celebrities in support of Quaden.

One of them is Indigenous Australian professional rugby league footballer Latrell Mitchell, who recently met with Quaden and took a picture with him.

Quaden has since been pulled from school and his mother is considering homeschooling him.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Detectives back at Wimauma home where 17-year-old boy was shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detectives back at Wimauma home where 17-year-old boy was shot and killed"

Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials"

IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology

Thumbnail for the video titled "IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology"

'Running the race of life:' Couple engaged at Gasparilla Distance Classic retiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Running the race of life:' Couple engaged at Gasparilla Distance Classic retiring"

Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. 'smart growth,' some residents disagree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. 'smart growth,' some residents disagree"

Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard"

Parts of Hillsborough Co. seeing surge in population, new housing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parts of Hillsborough Co. seeing surge in population, new housing"

Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse"

Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle"

Growing Pains: Polk County prepares for population to soar past 1M

Thumbnail for the video titled "Growing Pains: Polk County prepares for population to soar past 1M"

Road Rants Update: Linebaugh Avenue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants Update: Linebaugh Avenue"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss