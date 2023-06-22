TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The days-long search and rescue mission for OceanGate’s submersible that vanished during a deep-sea expedition to see the wreckage of the Titanic has ended after the U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday that debris found on the ocean floor was consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.”

In a statement, OceanGate said the pilot of the 21-foot submersible and the four passengers were believed to be dead after taking the voyage Sunday.

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” the expedition company said.

OceanGate’s submersible, Titan, had been taking tourists to see the Titanic’s decay since 2021. The cost for the expedition is about $250,000 per person.

Coast Guard officials said pieces of Titan were discovered by a remote-operated vehicle (ROV) over two miles deep on the sea floor. A debris field was also found about 1,600 feet from the Titanic’s bow.

While searching for the missing vessel, the Coast Guard said its ROV found “five major pieces of debris” that confirmed it was remains of the Titan. So, what does all this mean? And what happens when a submersible implodes?

What is a debris field?

A debris field is where parts of a vessel that had somehow been destroyed were found. In OceanGate’s case, the debris field is where Coast Guard officials found pieces of the submersible on the ocean floor.

“Essentially, we found five major pieces of debris that told us that it was the remains of the Titan,” said Paul Hankins, director of the U.S. Navy’s salvage operations and ocean engineering for the U.S. Navy.

Hankins said the initial finding was the nose cone.

“The initial thing we found was the nose cone, which was outside of the pressure hull. We then found a large debris field,” Hankins said. “Within that large debris field, we found the front-end bell of the pressure hull. That was the first indication that there was a catastrophic event.”

Hankins said crews also found a second, smaller debris field, and the aft end of the pressure hull “which was basically comprised the totality of that pressure vessel.”

What happens when a submersible implodes?

An implosion is the opposite of an explosion. When something implodes, it collapses “violently inward” because the external pressure is greater than the internal pressure. This occurrence causes an object to collapse and squeeze on itself due to it being crushed by an outside force.

For example, the external force pushing on the Titan may have been from outside the vessel. As the submersible traveled deeper through the ocean, more pressure was being pushed against the vessel.

Retired U.S. Navy Submariner Mark Martin told WFLA’s J.B. Biunno that if you descend too fast, it can cause “excess stress on certain parts of the vehicle.”

“If you’re descending too fast, that can cause excess stress on certain parts of the vehicle. The reason you descend in a controlled manner is so that everything in the vehicle has the ability to acclimate to the increased pressure.”

Christopher Roman a Professor of Oceanography at URI’s Graduate School of Oceanography, added: “There’s a lot of energy in the ocean and you’re trying to hold this little bubble of air for people inside of it. The ocean is desperate to get inside of that. If it fails catastrophically, it’s a lot of energy that’s going to be released.”

The wreckage of the Titanic sits “at a depth of about 13,000 feet,” according to the History Channel, so the submersible had a lot of force pushing on it as it tried to reach its destination.

According to Scientific American, “The pressure around the famous sunken ship is about 375 atmospheres. That means every square inch of an object’s surface experiences the equivalent of 5,500 pounds of force. Such an amount is greater than the bite pressure exerted by some of the strongest jaws in the animal kingdom: Crocodile bites have been measured at up to 3,700 psi. And one computer modeling study has estimated that a relatively large great white shark could sink its teeth into prey with a force of almost 4,000 psi.”

The publication said that in order for submersibles to survive what would be equivalent to being crushed in a great white shark’s jaws, the vessel “must be built of strong materials and have a shape that will withstand the water pressing in on all sides.”

According to Scientific American, many of the vessels that can withstand this pressure are built to be spherical, whereas the Titan was cylindrical.

What’s the difference between a submarine and a submersible?

A submersible is the vessel OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet were aboard for their deep-sea exploration of the Titanic wreckage.

Although the two sound similar, there is a key difference between a submersible and a submarine.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a submarine has enough power to leave port and comes back under its own power.

On the other hand, a submersible has very limited power reserves, so it needs a mother ship that can launch it and recover it, the NOAA said.

The mother ship used for Titan was the Polar Prince, and according to the Coast Guard, the Polar Price lost contact with Titan about an hour and 45 minutes into the dive.