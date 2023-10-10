TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard announced the recovery of additional debris and “presumed human remains” from the Titan submersible implosion.

In a news release Tuesday, the Coast Guard said engineers descended to the ocean floor last week to collect more evidence from the June 18 implosion, which killed all five people on board.

A photo provided by the Coast Guard showed what appears to be the vessel’s “dome” being inspected by crew members. It was recovered during the second salvage mission.

The first salvage mission was completed in the days following the implosion. Crews hauled the debris to shore draped in white sheets due to “likely human remains” found among the wreckage.

This photo combo shows from left, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Stockton Rush, and Hamish Harding. (AP Photo/File)

“Additional presumed human remains were carefully recovered from within Titan’s debris and transported for analysis by U.S. medical professionals,” the Coast Guard wrote in a release Tuesday.

The Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) is working with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and international investigators to conduct a joint review of the evidence. Officials from the NTSB and its Canadian counterpart were present during last week’s recovery mission, according to the Coast Guard.

Investigators will analyze evidence and interview witnesses ahead of a public hearing about the implosion. The Coast Guard has not announced a date for the hearing.