TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Wayne Fernandez is a retired U.S. Navy Captain who spent 30 years in the service defending his nation. Much of that time he spent under the sea on six different submarines.

“I was the Captain of the USS Skate, the third nuclear submarine in the world,” Fenandez said.

He has a unique perspective on the Titan submersible and the events that may have led to it’s demise.

He is not surprised at all that the U.S. Navy detected a sound that is consistent with its implosion at the time the submersible lost contact with its support ship.

“The U.S. Navy has underwater detection systems, acoustic detection systems, to detect enemy submarines,” Fernadez said.

He is not able to say, due to the classified nature of the equipment, how closely the Navy was able to pinpoint the source of the noise.

“They knew something happened, they didn’t know what.”

Fernandez, who is also an engineer, says the Titan faced enormous pressure at the depth it was diving to visit the wreckage of the Titanic.

“Submarines are designed for a certain depth to operate — an operating depth — and then they have a crush depth. Obviously, the crush depth was exceeded. The fact that it imploded tells me that it had exceeded crush depth and the whole thing failed at the same time,” Fernandez said.

He added the failure was likely not caused by one dive, but by the total number of dives it made.

“My only guess is, it was probably not designed for that number of cycles of compression and decompression, and being an engineer, that is what I believe may have happened.”