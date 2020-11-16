‘Tis the season: Starbucks holiday cups revealed

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Starbucks’ new holiday cups have arrived for the season! Customers can now have their drinks served in one of four new festive cups.

Since 1997, Starbucks has been offering holiday in a cup. This year’s theme, Carry the Merry, invites customers to enjoy the “little moments of brightness.”

“Our thought behind the cups this year was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy,” said Jeff Wilkson, creative director for Starbucks. “In a way, that message deepened as we got further and further into this year. We want to be that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to.”

The four designs feature ribbons, polka dots, sparkle, and the signature brand wrap.

This year’s seasonal drinks include peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte and eggnog latte.