Tired snowplow driver crashes through TJ Maxx, causes $450K in damage

Photo courtesy of Woodmere Village Police

WOODMERE, Ohio (WJW) — A snowplow driver lost control of his vehicle, crashing through a TJ Maxx store in Ohio Christmas morning.

The damage estimate to the Village Square Complex shopping center and inventory is near $450,000.

City officials say he lost control of the vehicle around 7:48 a.m. He told police he fell asleep after working long hours clearing snow from the weather event.

The driver is 34 and is the owner of the snowplow company, according to a press release. He was taken to Hillcrest Hospital for medical evaluation and was treated for minor injuries.

He was charged with failure to control the vehicle.

The driver did have insurance coverage for his business and automobile.

