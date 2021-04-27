Tired of losing, South Carolina woman buys her ‘last’ lottery ticket, wins $100,000

TAMPA (WFLA) – Sometimes stubbornness pays off!

South Carolina lottery officials say two friends played the lottery in Beaufort, South Carolina. And while one lost, the other won $100,000.

But don’t worry there’s no hard feelings between the two ladies.

“My friend was happy for me,” the winner, who chose not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I was excited and conflicted, because she deserved to win, too.”

Her friend talked her into buying a ticket at the Amoco Food Shop on Boundary St. in Beaufort. She says they like to scratch tickets together, but she was tired of not winning and said the $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket would be her last.

Since the win, she’s had a change of heart.

“Every once in a while I might buy a ticket with her,” she laughed.

In the meantime, she’s buying a new house.

One top prize of $100,000 remains in the $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword game, at odds of 1 in 600,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, Amoco Food Shop in Beaufort received a commission of $1,000.