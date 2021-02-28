Tiger Woods shows appreciation after PGA golfers wear red & black to honor him

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Several players wore a red shirt with black pants Sunday at the WGC Workday Championship to show support for Tiger Woods as he recovers from career-threatening leg injuries.

Tony Finau took it an extra step by arriving at the Concession course with his cap turned backward.

“Red and black, we know that’s what Tiger does on Sundays, so just to join in and just let Tiger know we’re supporting him in the best way we can,” Finau said. “We’re still playing and we miss him out here, but it was cool just to be a part of that.”

Woods suffered serious injuries to his right leg and foot when his SUV crashed off a road and tumbled down a hill in the Los Angeles suburbs on Tuesday. After a prolonged surgery to put the shattered bones back together, he is recovering and was said to be in good spirits.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

The 45-year-old was seriously injured in a crash in the LA area early Tuesday morning according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

According to officials, Woods’ SUV crashed into a median, rolled over several times and ended up on its side in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. The golf superstar had to be pulled out through the windshield, and his agent said he was undergoing leg surgery.

There was no indication of skid marks or braking just prior to the crash, according to the sheriff.