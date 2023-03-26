(WRBL/WFLA) — A pair of tigers were briefly on the loose Sunday after a tornado ripped the Pine Mountain Animal Safari in Troup County, Georgia, park officials announced.

“We are working diligently to keep our team and animals safe and will update with more news as it is available,” the park initially said in a media alert.

By 10:45 a.m., park officials announced the animals were found, tranquilized, and safely returned to a secure enclosure.

“Like much of Southwest Georgia, Pine Mountain Safari sustained extensive tornado damage this morning,” the park said in a Facebook post. “Fortunately, none of our animals and employees were hurt. However, several animal enclosures were breached, and two tigers briefly escaped.”

While no further information on the escape was immediately provided, the incident comes after authorities reported a tornado in the area that toppled trees and damaged buildings.