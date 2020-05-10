‘Tiger King’ roadside zoo reopens amid pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – An Oklahoma zoo is getting a new name and a lot of attention thanks to Netflix.

The Great Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park is seeing a boost in visitors after it was featured on the docu-series “Tiger King.”

The zoo was like most businesses, shut down because of the pandemic.

But newly opened, the popular zoo is not giving anyone pause.

“I think we will be all right. We’ll stay safe and keep our distance,” one visitors said.

Owner Lauren Lowe said the zoo is currently not charging anyone for visiting, only accepting donations.

“We just want people to have a good experience here. And we just want all the families to enjoy being together,” Lowe said.

The docu-series has had such a big impact on the zoo, the Great Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park will soon be called “Tiger King Park.”