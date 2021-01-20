Three dead after military helicopter crash in upstate NY

MENDON, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — Three people are dead after a military helicopter crash in upstate New York.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mendon, a suburb of Rochester, NewsNation affiliate WROC reports. Witnesses said they saw the helicopter flying low to the ground before it crashed.

WROC’s Adam Chomrack reports a source confirmed three people died in the helicopter crash. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy told WROC no one was transported from the scene.

State police, the Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments all responded to the scene.

Here on W.Bloomfield Rd and Cheesecake Factory Rd. Looking north down W. Bloomfield at scene of a crash further down the road. MSCO and local FDs reporting. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/D9Yatvdt5o — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) January 21, 2021

This is a developing story; check back for updates. NewsNation affiliate WROC contributed to this report.