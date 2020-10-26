Three charged after strangling, burning Walmart employee during armed robbery

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men have been charged after taking a Walmart employee, by force, to a Pennsylvania Walmart to withdraw money from his bank account in an attempted robbery.

According to the police report, Ronald Pinto, 18, Jonathan Pennington Jr, 20, and Michael Young, 19, were charged after taking the Walmart employee, on his day off, to the Walmart store to withdraw money from his account so they could take it.

Police say the men strangled the employee with a rope, burned him with a cigarette, and threatened to chop him up with an ax.

Police report that other Walmart employees noticed something was wrong and called the police.

The three men ultimately made off with the employee’s phone and wallet before being caught by Lawrence Township Police.

The three men face a multitude of charges including robbery, assault, terroristic threats, and more.