Truck carrying thousands of rolls of toilet paper crashes, burns

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) — An 18-wheeler crashed overnight in Dallas County, Texas carrying some precious cargo – toilet paper.

The driver and his dog were thankfully not injured, but the truck did catch fire, burning the thousands of rolls of toilet paper with it.

All lanes of the interstate were closed while crews cleaned up and towed the truck away.

