FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Thousands of feet of toilet paper littered the side of an Arkansas interstate on Friday.
The toilet paper was found roadside on Interstate 49 near the Razorback Road Exit in Fayetteville.
Local supermarket shelves have been sold out of the product recently in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
Our sister station has reached out to Arkansas State Police for more information, but the source the dump is unclear.
LATEST NATIONAL NEWS:
- Jack Daniel’s closing Tennessee distillery to visitors amid COVID-19 concerns
- Thousands of feet of toilet paper litter roadside in Arkansas
- Betty White confirms she is ‘fine’ amid coronavirus outbreak
- Stocks surge on Wall Street; Dow jumps 800 points, or 4%
- Kevin Love donates $100K to Cleveland Cavaliers, arena staff after season suspended