Thousands of feet of toilet paper litter roadside in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Thousands of feet of toilet paper littered the side of an Arkansas interstate on Friday.

The toilet paper was found roadside on Interstate 49 near the Razorback Road Exit in Fayetteville.

TOILET PAPER UPDATE: I found toilet paper! Not where you expect though. An apparent “Roll over”. Roll over here… Roll over there… 🤷🏻‍♂️. I-49 southbound at exit 60. pic.twitter.com/X8gq81dHB8 — Rick Katzfey (@WeatherRick) March 13, 2020

Local supermarket shelves have been sold out of the product recently in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Our sister station has reached out to Arkansas State Police for more information, but the source the dump is unclear.

