TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A list of places women refuse to go on a first date has gone viral on social media, leaving some people confused about where an “acceptable” first date should take place.

The list, shared by Daily Loud on X, formerly known as Twitter, garnered a lot of attention as the first several places listed were popular restaurants such as The Cheesecake Factory, Applebee’s, Chili’s, and Olive Garden. Even Buffalo Wild Wings made the cut as a no-no for first dates.

While popular chain restaurants were named, any fast food place was also a hard no.

Other unacceptable first dates included traditional date ideas like going to the movies, bowling, grabbing coffee, or even getting an ice cream cone.

Going to a sporting event, your date’s house, or taking a long drive was also on the viral list.

After the list dropped, everyone started criticizing it, including ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, who was not happy about the places named.

“First of all, what the hell is wrong with Cheesecake Factory? Ain’t nothing wrong with Cheesecake Factory,” he said in a video posted to X. “Not only is there nothing wrong with the Cheesecake Factory, the Cheesecake Factory ain’t that damn cheap.”

Rapper LL Cool J also took to social media and said, “I’m going to Cheesecake Factory tonight.” The restaurant responded to his tweet, saying, “😎Who Do Ya Luv🎵.”

Buffalo Wild Wings also responded to the viral post.

“🚩if she doesn’t like wings, beer, and sports,” the chain wrote on X.

X users also shared their confusion of the list with one person saying, “Where tf we supposed to go then??? The moon?😭😭”

Another user joked, “We pullin up to Chuck E Cheese and Dave & Busters since they want to play games.”

What do you think about the viral list? Are the places listed bad first-date go-to’s?