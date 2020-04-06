This week’s ‘Super Pink Moon’ will be the biggest of 2020

Breaking News
TAMPA (CNN) – Here’s something fun to do all while maintaining social distance.

The Super Pink Moon will happen this week!

According to Earthsky, it will be the biggest supermoon of 2020 because it more closely coincides with lunar perigee – the moon’s closest point to earth during its monthly orbit.

But don’t plan on seeing the moon actually look “Super Pink.”

According to the farmer’s almanac, the moon will be its usual golden color before fading to a bright white.

The name “Super Pink Moon” was given because it often corresponds with early springtime blooms of a wildflower, commonly called moss phlox which also goes by the name “moss pink.

Sky-gazers will be able to see the “Supermoon” on Tuesday and Wednesday and will reach peak illumination at 10:35 p.m ET

The next supermoon is on May 7 and it will be last supermoon of 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

